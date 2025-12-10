Purdue faces Lipscomb, looks for 6th straight home win

Lipscomb Bisons (3-6) at Purdue Boilermakers (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue…

Lipscomb Bisons (3-6) at Purdue Boilermakers (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue hosts Lipscomb trying to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Boilermakers have gone 5-0 at home. Purdue scores 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Bisons are 0-4 in road games. Lipscomb is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Purdue averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb has shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 40.8% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Layden is shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 8.8 points. Kiki Smith is shooting 41.4% and averaging 10.8 points.

Molly Heard is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.1 points for the Bisons. McKayla Miller is averaging 10.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.