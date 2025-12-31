Pryor and Texas A&M host No. 8 Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners (12-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) College Station, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M faces…

Oklahoma Sooners (12-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (7-2)

College Station, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M faces No. 8 Oklahoma after Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 21 points in Texas A&M’s 93-60 win against the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers.

The Aggies are 4-1 on their home court. Texas A&M is 7-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Sooners are 1-0 on the road. Oklahoma leads college basketball with 47.2 rebounds per game led by Raegan Beers averaging 10.7.

Texas A&M’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma scores 36.4 more points per game (96.2) than Texas A&M allows (59.8).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryor is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Aggies. Jordan Webster is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Aaliyah Chavez is averaging 18.9 points, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Sooners. Beers is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

