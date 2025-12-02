Providence takes on Fairleigh Dickinson, looks for 4th straight home win

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-6) at Providence Friars (4-4) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -27.5;…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (1-6) at Providence Friars (4-4)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -27.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Fairleigh Dickinson looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Friars have gone 3-0 at home. Providence is third in the Big East scoring 90.0 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Knights are 0-4 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

Providence averages 90.0 points, 7.7 more per game than the 82.3 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Providence allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Friars. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 14.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 45.1%.

Eric Parnell is averaging 12 points for the Knights. Cyril Martynov is averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

