Providence puts home win streak on the line against Brown

Brown Bears (5-6) at Providence Friars (6-4)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Brown looking to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Friars are 5-0 on their home court. Providence scores 90.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Bears are 2-3 on the road. Brown is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Providence scores 90.4 points, 26.9 more per game than the 63.5 Brown gives up. Brown averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 10.8 per game Providence gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Friars. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 15.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0%.

N’famara Dabo is averaging 7.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Bears. Isaiah Langham is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

