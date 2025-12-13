Providence plays Butler on 3-game win streak

Providence Friars (7-4) at Butler Bulldogs (7-2) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is 168.5…

Providence Friars (7-4) at Butler Bulldogs (7-2)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Butler.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 at home. Butler ranks second in the Big East with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Ajayi averaging 3.1.

The Friars are 0-1 on the road. Providence ranks fourth in the Big East shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

Butler’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.5 per game Providence allows. Providence averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Butler allows.

The Bulldogs and Friars meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Finley Bizjack is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Ajayi is averaging 16.2 points and 11.6 rebounds while shooting 48.1%.

Jason Edwards is averaging 18 points and 3.3 assists for the Friars. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.