Providence plays Brown, looks for 6th straight home win

Brown Bears (5-6) at Providence Friars (6-4) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -18.5; over/under…

Brown Bears (5-6) at Providence Friars (6-4)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -18.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Brown aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Friars are 5-0 in home games. Providence leads the Big East with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Oswin Erhunmwunse averaging 5.0.

The Bears are 2-3 on the road. Brown scores 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Providence scores 90.4 points, 26.9 more per game than the 63.5 Brown allows. Brown averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 10.8 per game Providence gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is shooting 45.5% and averaging 18.6 points for the Friars. Stefan Vaaks is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Adrian Uchidiuno is scoring 10.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bears. Isaiah Langham is averaging 10.1 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

