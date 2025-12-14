Prosper, Cowles lead No. 19 Notre Dame women in 78-65 win over James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cassandre Prosper scored 24 points, Malaya Cowles added a season-high 17 and No. 19 Notre Dame…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cassandre Prosper scored 24 points, Malaya Cowles added a season-high 17 and No. 19 Notre Dame defeated James Madison 78-65 on Sunday.

Prosper hit 11 of 16 shots and added six rebounds plus three assists. Cowles had five steals and four rebounds. Hannah Hidalgo added 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

The Fighting Irish (8-2) buried four 3-pointers and built a 25-12 lead through the first quarter and they were up by double digits until 7 1/2 minutes were left in the fourth. Their biggest lead of the first half was 36-18 midway through the second quarter and they led 40-26 at halftime.

Notre Dame was up 56-36 with 3 1/2 minutes left in the third before JMU rallied. The Dukes’ 7-1 run to open the final period got them within 61-52. Cowles made a layup and Vanessa DeJesus drained a 3-pointer to restore a 14-point advantage and Notre Dame led by at least 12 points for the remainder.

Ashanti Barnes scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for James Madison (8-4). Zakiya Stephenson scored 11 points and Peyton McDaniel 10.

James Madison has a solid history against teams from the ACC, now owning a 52-68 record against current ACC opponents. The Dukes beat Virginia Tech and Boston College earlier this season.

Notre Dame: Bellarmine visits on Sunday.

