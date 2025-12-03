Princeton visits Ray and Monmouth

Princeton Tigers (3-7) at Monmouth Hawks (4-4) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks…

Princeton Tigers (3-7) at Monmouth Hawks (4-4)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts Princeton after Justin Ray scored 21 points in Monmouth’s 88-74 win against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Hawks have gone 2-0 in home games. Monmouth ranks eighth in the CAA with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jason Rivera-Torres averaging 3.1.

The Tigers have gone 0-3 away from home. Princeton is fifth in the Ivy League with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Malik Abdullahi averaging 5.6.

Monmouth scores 75.6 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 75.4 Princeton gives up. Princeton has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 42.5% shooting opponents of Monmouth have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc. Rivera-Torres is shooting 43.7% and averaging 14.4 points.

Jackson Hicke is averaging 14 points for the Tigers. Jack Stanton is averaging 10.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.