Princeton visits Loyola Chicago after Happy’s 20-point outing

Princeton Tigers (3-8) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-7)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton visits Loyola Chicago after CJ Happy scored 20 points in Princeton’s 63-58 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Ramblers are 2-3 on their home court. Loyola Chicago is 1-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 0-4 on the road. Princeton has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Loyola Chicago scores 67.0 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 74.3 Princeton gives up. Princeton averages 69.7 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 75.9 Loyola Chicago gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deywilk Tavarez is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 11.1 points. Miles Rubin is shooting 60.8% and averaging 12.4 points.

Jackson Hicke is averaging 13.4 points for the Tigers. Jack Stanton is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.