Princeton takes home win streak into matchup with Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-3, 0-1 Big Ten) at Princeton Tigers (9-1)

Princeton, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Tigers play Rutgers.

The Tigers are 3-0 in home games. Princeton averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 0-1 away from home. Rutgers ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Imani Lester averaging 3.5.

Princeton scores 74.8 points, 17.4 more per game than the 57.4 Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.9 per game Princeton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison St. Rose is shooting 48.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Tigers. Ashley Chea is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Nene Ndiaye is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Zachara Perkins is averaging 11.8 points.

