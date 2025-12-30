Princeton defeats Vermont 75-69 in OT to end 8-game losing streak

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jack Stanton had 19 points and Malik Abdullahi scored four in an 8-0 run to begin…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jack Stanton had 19 points and Malik Abdullahi scored four in an 8-0 run to begin overtime as Princeton rallied to beat Vermont 75-69 on Tuesday to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Stanton added five assists for the Tigers (4-11). Jackson Hicke totaled 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Abdullahi shot 5 of 5 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Catamounts (8-7) were led by TJ Long, who recorded 30 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Gus Yalden added 14 points and four assists and TJ Hurley scored 10.

Princeton took a 36-32 lead into halftime. Long had a layup with 21 seconds left to force the extra period tied at 63.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.