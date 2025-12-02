Prince leads Nebraska against Bradley

Bradley Braves (3-3) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays Bradley after Britt…

Bradley Braves (3-3) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays Bradley after Britt Prince scored 30 points in Nebraska’s 91-82 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Cornhuskers are 4-0 on their home court. Nebraska is 7-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Braves have gone 0-2 away from home. Bradley is third in the MVC scoring 72.5 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

Nebraska averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Bradley allows. Bradley has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prince is scoring 22.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Cornhuskers. Jessica Petrie is averaging 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 48.4%.

Kaylen Nelson is shooting 50.9% from beyond the arc with 4.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 22.5 points. Maya Foz is averaging 12.5 points and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

