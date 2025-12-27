Priede and Vermont host Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (8-3) at Vermont Catamounts (10-4) Burlington, Vermont; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts Dartmouth after…

Dartmouth Big Green (8-3) at Vermont Catamounts (10-4)

Burlington, Vermont; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts Dartmouth after Nikola Priede scored 21 points in Vermont’s 69-59 win against the Drexel Dragons.

The Catamounts are 4-0 on their home court. Vermont ranks eighth in the America East with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Priede averaging 1.9.

The Big Green are 4-2 in road games. Dartmouth is the leader in the Ivy League giving up only 53.8 points per game while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

Vermont’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth scores 5.7 more points per game (59.2) than Vermont gives up (53.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Priede is averaging 15.7 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Catamounts. Keira Hanson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cate MacDonald is averaging 10.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Big Green. Nina Minicozzi is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Big Green: 7-3, averaging 59.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.