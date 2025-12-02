Presbyterian visits Wofford following Holmes’ 30-point showing

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-5) at Wofford Terriers (5-3) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford faces Presbyterian…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-5) at Wofford Terriers (5-3)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford faces Presbyterian after Kahmare Holmes scored 30 points in Wofford’s 83-77 win over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Terriers are 3-0 on their home court. Wofford is third in the SoCon with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Holmes averaging 4.4.

The Blue Hose have gone 1-4 away from home. Presbyterian has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wofford scores 77.6 points, 11.0 more per game than the 66.6 Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Wofford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is shooting 53.8% and averaging 19.1 points for the Terriers. Nils Machowski is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Jonah Pierce is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Carl Parrish is averaging 13.3 points and 2.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

