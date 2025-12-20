Presbyterian visits Manhattan on 6-game road slide

Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-7) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-8, 1-1 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-7) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-8, 1-1 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian will try to break its six-game road skid when the Blue Hose play Manhattan.

The Jaspers have gone 2-2 in home games. Manhattan averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Blue Hose are 1-6 on the road. Presbyterian is the leader in the Big South allowing only 67.3 points per game while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

Manhattan averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 66.8 points per game, 16.8 fewer points than the 83.6 Manhattan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Winston is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Triston Wilson is averaging 7.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Blue Hose. Carl Parrish is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.