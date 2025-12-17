Presbyterian visits East Carolina following Riley’s 31-point showing

Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-6) at East Carolina Pirates (4-7) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-6) at East Carolina Pirates (4-7)

Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -3.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts Presbyterian after Joran Riley scored 31 points in East Carolina’s 73-70 victory over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Pirates have gone 4-3 in home games. East Carolina allows 76.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.4 points per game.

The Blue Hose are 1-5 on the road. Presbyterian is the best team in the Big South allowing only 66.8 points per game while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

East Carolina’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 45.6% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley is shooting 45.6% and averaging 21.5 points for the Pirates. Tybo Bailey is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Carl Parrish averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Jonah Pierce is averaging 14.2 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.