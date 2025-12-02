Presbyterian takes on Furman, looks to break 4-game slide

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-7) at Furman Paladins (3-5) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian enters the…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-7) at Furman Paladins (3-5)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian enters the matchup with Furman as losers of four in a row.

The Paladins are 3-2 in home games. Furman is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Blue Hose are 0-4 in road games. Presbyterian is sixth in the Big South scoring 60.3 points per game and is shooting 35.1%.

Furman is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Presbyterian allows to opponents. Presbyterian averages 60.3 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 72.8 Furman allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Bailey is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 6.4 points. Clare Coyle is shooting 55.6% and averaging 11.8 points.

Jacia Cunningham is averaging 13.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Blue Hose. Aminata Tal is averaging 10.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

