Presbyterian puts home win streak on the line against Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles (3-6) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-6)

Clinton, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose -6.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hosts Morehead State looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Blue Hose are 3-1 on their home court. Presbyterian is third in the Big South in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. Jonah Pierce leads the Blue Hose with 8.3 boards.

The Eagles have gone 0-6 away from home. Morehead State is seventh in the OVC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jon Carroll averaging 4.0.

Presbyterian is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State averages 10.3 more points per game (76.6) than Presbyterian allows to opponents (66.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierce is averaging 14.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Carl Parrish is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

George Marshall is shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11.6 points. Davion Cunningham is averaging 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

