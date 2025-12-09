Presbyterian faces Virginia Tech on 5-game skid

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-8) at Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3, 0-1 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-8) at Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3, 0-1 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian looks to break its five-game skid with a victory against Virginia Tech.

The Hokies are 6-1 in home games. Virginia Tech is ninth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 59.0 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

The Blue Hose are 0-5 in road games. Presbyterian is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

Virginia Tech scores 73.2 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 69.9 Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian’s 35.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Virginia Tech has allowed to its opponents (38.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleigh Wenzel averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Carys Baker is shooting 42.1% and averaging 12.6 points.

Jacia Cunningham is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.0 points for the Blue Hose. Aminata Tal is averaging 11.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

