Presbyterian Blue Hose take on the Radford Highlanders on 8-game skid

Radford Highlanders (8-7) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-11) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian enters the…

Radford Highlanders (8-7) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-11)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian enters the matchup against Radford as losers of eight straight games.

The Blue Hose are 2-3 on their home court. Presbyterian is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.8 turnovers per game.

The Highlanders are 1-5 on the road. Radford has a 4-7 record against teams above .500.

Presbyterian is shooting 34.6% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 38.0% Radford allows to opponents. Radford’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.9 percentage points lower than Presbyterian has allowed to its opponents (47.3%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ore Ogunwolere is averaging 5.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Blue Hose. Aminata Tal is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Joi Williams is averaging 12.3 points and 1.9 steals for the Highlanders. Georgia Simonsen is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 1-9, averaging 53.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.