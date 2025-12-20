Presbyterian Blue Hose face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on 7-game slide

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-10) Clinton, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian aims…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-10)

Clinton, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian aims to break its seven-game losing streak when the Blue Hose play Jacksonville State.

The Blue Hose are 2-2 in home games. Presbyterian has a 2-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Gamecocks have gone 1-4 away from home. Jacksonville State ranks eighth in the CUSA shooting 28.1% from 3-point range.

Presbyterian averages 58.0 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 61.6 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 63.1 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 72.7 Presbyterian allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aminata Tal is scoring 10.6 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Blue Hose. Jacia Cunningham is averaging 8.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 36.3% over the last 10 games.

Mya Barnes is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Adriana Jones is averaging 9.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

