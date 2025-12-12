Pratt leads Stony Brook against Central Michigan after 24-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-6) at Stony Brook Seawolves (7-3) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony…

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-6) at Stony Brook Seawolves (7-3)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts Central Michigan after Erik Pratt scored 24 points in Stony Brook’s 77-73 overtime victory against the Columbia Lions.

The Seawolves are 5-0 on their home court. Stony Brook averages 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Chippewas are 0-4 in road games. Central Michigan has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

Stony Brook scores 74.5 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 78.7 Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan scores 5.9 more points per game (74.2) than Stony Brook allows to opponents (68.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pratt is shooting 27.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 19.4 points and 1.6 steals. Rob Brown III is shooting 31.1% and averaging 10.9 points.

Nathan Claerbaut is averaging 11.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Chippewas. Tamario Adley is averaging 10.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

