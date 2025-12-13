Prather’s 17 points, 10 boards lead Robert Morris past Toledo 75-70

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Ryan Prather Jr.’s 17 points and 10 rebounds helped Robert Morris defeat Toledo 75-70 on…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Ryan Prather Jr.’s 17 points and 10 rebounds helped Robert Morris defeat Toledo 75-70 on Saturday.

DeSean Goode scored 17 points and added eight rebounds for the Colonials (8-4). Albert Vargas scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half. Nikolaos Chitikoudis chipped in with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Sonny Wilson scored 21 points for the Rockets (5-5). Toledo also got 15 points and six rebounds from Sean Craig. Austin Parks also had 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Prather scored seven points in the first half and Robert Morris went into the break trailing 42-24. Robert Morris used a 15-3 second-half run to take the lead at 60-56 with 5:41 remaining in the half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.