Prairie View A&M visits South Dakota following Joseph’s 31-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-5) at South Dakota Coyotes (5-6) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-5) at South Dakota Coyotes (5-6)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -8.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits South Dakota after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 31 points in Prairie View A&M’s 124-62 victory against the Champion Christian Tigers.

The Coyotes have gone 4-2 in home games. South Dakota is 3-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers are 0-4 in road games. Prairie View A&M has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

South Dakota’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 81.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 82.5 South Dakota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Bruns is averaging 19.5 points for the Coyotes. Jordan Crawford is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

Joseph is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Cory Wells is averaging 13.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.