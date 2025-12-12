Prairie View A&M faces UTSA following Wilson’s 21-point showing

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-6) at UTSA Roadrunners (3-5) San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View…

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-6) at UTSA Roadrunners (3-5)

San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits UTSA after CJ Wilson scored 21 points in Prairie View A&M’s 101-42 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Roadrunners are 1-1 in home games. UTSA is 0-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lady Panthers are 0-6 in road games. Prairie View A&M has a 1-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UTSA is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 36.6% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points below the 38.0% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne Rowe is scoring 12.6 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Roadrunners. Damara Allen is averaging 8.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.7%.

Wilson is shooting 46.6% and averaging 17.6 points for the Lady Panthers. Crystal Schultz is averaging 10.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

