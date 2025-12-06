Prairie View A&M faces No. 2 Texas following Wilson’s 24-point outing

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-5) at Texas Longhorns (9-0, 1-0 SEC) Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-5) at Texas Longhorns (9-0, 1-0 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits No. 2 Texas after CJ Wilson scored 24 points in Prairie View A&M’s 93-52 loss to the Texas State Bobcats.

The Longhorns have gone 7-0 in home games. Texas is sixth in the SEC with 17.3 assists per game led by Rori Harmon averaging 6.4.

The Lady Panthers have gone 0-5 away from home. Prairie View A&M has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Texas averages 90.7 points, 10.8 more per game than the 79.9 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is scoring 16.9 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 15.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 46.6%.

Wilson is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Lady Panthers. Crystal Schultz is averaging 12.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

