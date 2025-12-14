Power outage ends Pacific-Nevada women’s basketball game with 55 seconds left in OT

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The women’s basketball game between Pacific and Nevada on Saturday ended abruptly with 55 seconds left…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The women’s basketball game between Pacific and Nevada on Saturday ended abruptly with 55 seconds left in overtime when the arena lost power.

The game was officially ruled an interrupted game, with no winner, and all statistics were voided, Nevada said in a statement.

At the time of power outage at Lawlor Events Center, the Wolf Pack (4-6) led 70-67.

Ahrray Young had 16 points and five rebounds to lead Nevada when the game ended.

Pacific (4-5) was led by Winner Bartholomew with 17 points.

Up next

Pacific: Hosts Simpson on Friday.

Nevada: Hosts Colorado State on Wednesday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.