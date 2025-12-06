Pounds’ 21 help Tennessee Tech take down West Georgia 87-59

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Dani Pounds scored 21 points as Tennessee Tech beat West Georgia 87-59 on Saturday. Pounds also…

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Dani Pounds scored 21 points as Tennessee Tech beat West Georgia 87-59 on Saturday.

Pounds also had seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (4-6). Mekhi Cameron scored 15 points, going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Brandon Muntu had 15 points and went 6 of 9 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

Josh Smith led the Wolves (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and four assists. Shelton Williams-Dryden added 13 points for West Georgia.

