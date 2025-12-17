Portland visits Oregon following Shelstad’s 21-point showing

Portland Pilots (7-4) at Oregon Ducks (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks…

Portland Pilots (7-4) at Oregon Ducks (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -18.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon takes on Portland after Jackson Shelstad scored 21 points in Oregon’s 104-62 victory over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Ducks are 5-1 on their home court. Oregon has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Pilots are 0-2 in road games. Portland leads the WCC with 20.4 assists. Joel Foxwell leads the Pilots with 7.0.

Oregon is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.3% Portland allows to opponents. Portland averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Oregon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelstad averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. TK Simpkins is shooting 47.3% and averaging 13.5 points.

Timo George is scoring 13.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Pilots. Foxwell is averaging 12.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.