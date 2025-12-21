Portland takes on UCSB following Foxwell’s 21-point game

Portland Pilots (7-5) at UCSB Gauchos (8-4, 2-0 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Monday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland…

Portland Pilots (7-5) at UCSB Gauchos (8-4, 2-0 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits UCSB after Joel Foxwell scored 21 points in Portland’s 94-69 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Gauchos have gone 5-1 in home games. UCSB ranks fourth in the Big West in team defense, giving up 72.4 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

The Pilots are 0-3 on the road. Portland is third in the WCC with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by James O’Donnell averaging 3.9.

UCSB scores 79.4 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 82.2 Portland allows. Portland scores 11.0 more points per game (83.4) than UCSB allows (72.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Miro Little is averaging 11.7 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Gauchos. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Foxwell is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.7 points for the Pilots. Mikah Ballew is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Pilots: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

