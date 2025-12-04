Portland State wins 77-71 over South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Terri Miller Jr. scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Portland State beat South Dakota…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Terri Miller Jr. scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Portland State beat South Dakota 77-71 on Wednesday.

Keyon Kensie scored 22 points and added 10 rebounds for the Vikings (5-2). Jaylin Henderson finished with 11 points.

Isaac Bruns led the Coyotes (5-4) with 28 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Cameron Fens added 15 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks for South Dakota. Uzziah Buntyn finished with 11 points and two steals.

