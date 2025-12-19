Portland State visits Tulane after Henderson’s 23-point game

Portland State Vikings (6-4) at Tulane Green Wave (8-4) New Orleans; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits…

Portland State Vikings (6-4) at Tulane Green Wave (8-4)

New Orleans; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits Tulane after Jaylin Henderson scored 23 points in Portland State’s 84-73 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Green Wave are 6-2 in home games. Tulane gives up 76.4 points and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Vikings have gone 2-3 away from home. Portland State is second in the Big Sky with 17.2 assists per game led by Henderson averaging 6.2.

Tulane makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Portland State scores 5.7 more points per game (82.1) than Tulane gives up (76.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowan Brumbaugh is shooting 44.0% and averaging 18.8 points for the Green Wave. Curtis Williams is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Henderson is shooting 44.0% and averaging 17.6 points for the Vikings. Terri Miller Jr. is averaging 17.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

