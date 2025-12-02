Portland State visits South Dakota after Bruns’ 22-point game

Portland State Vikings (4-2) at South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota…

Portland State Vikings (4-2) at South Dakota Coyotes (5-3)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts Portland State after Isaac Bruns scored 22 points in South Dakota’s 80-63 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Coyotes are 4-1 in home games. South Dakota has a 2-3 record against teams above .500.

The Vikings are 1-2 on the road. Portland State leads the Big Sky with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tre-Vaughn Minott averaging 5.0.

South Dakota makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Portland State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game South Dakota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Crawford averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc. Bruns is shooting 38.5% and averaging 17.1 points.

Sebastian Tidor is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 9.8 points. Jaylin Henderson is averaging 19.8 points, 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.