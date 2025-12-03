Portland State visits Bruns and South Dakota

Portland State Vikings (4-2) at South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings…

Portland State Vikings (4-2) at South Dakota Coyotes (5-3)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -2.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts Portland State after Isaac Bruns scored 22 points in South Dakota’s 80-63 victory over the Air Force Falcons.

The Coyotes are 4-1 in home games. South Dakota is fourth in the Summit League with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Fens averaging 3.8.

The Vikings are 1-2 in road games. Portland State ranks second in the Big Sky with 17.5 assists per game led by Jaylin Henderson averaging 5.5.

South Dakota’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Portland State allows. Portland State scores 7.5 more points per game (87.0) than South Dakota gives up (79.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruns is scoring 17.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Coyotes. Jordan Crawford is averaging 12.3 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 41.3%.

Henderson is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Vikings. Terri Miller Jr. is averaging 14.8 points and 6.2 rebounds.

