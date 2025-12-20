Portland State plays Portland in out-of-conference game

Portland Pilots (5-6) at Portland State Vikings (4-7) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dyani Ananiev and Portland…

Portland Pilots (5-6) at Portland State Vikings (4-7)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dyani Ananiev and Portland take on Kyleigh Brown and Portland State in non-conference play.

The Vikings are 3-2 in home games. Portland State allows 72.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Pilots are 1-3 in road games. Portland is seventh in the WCC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Julia Dalan averaging 2.2.

Portland State’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Portland allows. Portland averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Portland State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajae Yoakum is averaging 7.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Vikings. Brown is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ananiev is shooting 40.9% and averaging 9.9 points for the Pilots. Nicole Rodriguez is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Pilots: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.