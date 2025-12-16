Portland State hosts Seattle U in cross-conference matchup

Seattle U Redhawks (4-6) at Portland State Vikings (3-7) Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ella Brubaker and…

Seattle U Redhawks (4-6) at Portland State Vikings (3-7)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ella Brubaker and Seattle U visit Kyleigh Brown and Portland State in a non-conference matchup.

The Vikings have gone 2-2 at home. Portland State gives up 73.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The Redhawks are 0-4 on the road. Seattle U is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Portland State’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 65.5 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 73.2 Portland State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 19.2 points. Hannah Chicken is shooting 47.5% and averaging 10.1 points.

Brubaker is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Redhawks. Tamia Stricklin is averaging 10.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

