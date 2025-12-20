Portland State faces Tulane following Henderson’s 23-point outing

Portland State Vikings (6-4) at Tulane Green Wave (8-4) New Orleans; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave…

Portland State Vikings (6-4) at Tulane Green Wave (8-4)

New Orleans; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits Tulane after Jaylin Henderson scored 23 points in Portland State’s 84-73 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Green Wave have gone 6-2 in home games. Tulane allows 76.4 points and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Vikings have gone 2-3 away from home. Portland State is second in the Big Sky with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tre-Vaughn Minott averaging 3.6.

Tulane’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Portland State allows. Portland State has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowan Brumbaugh is averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 assists and two steals for the Green Wave. Curtis Williams is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Henderson is shooting 44.0% and averaging 17.6 points for the Vikings. Terri Miller Jr. is averaging 17.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

