Portland plays Oregon following Williams’ 20-point game

Portland Pilots (7-4) at Oregon Ducks (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Oregon after Cameron Williams scored 20 points in Portland’s 88-78 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Ducks are 5-1 in home games. Oregon averages 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Pilots are 0-2 on the road. Portland is fourth in the WCC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Joel Foxwell averaging 4.1.

Oregon’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.5 per game Portland gives up. Portland averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Oregon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Shelstad is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Ducks. TK Simpkins is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Mikah Ballew is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 12.1 points. Timo George is averaging 13 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

