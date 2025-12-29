Portland hosts Mahi and Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos (10-4, 1-0 WCC) at Portland Pilots (7-7, 0-1 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Santa Clara Broncos (10-4, 1-0 WCC) at Portland Pilots (7-7, 0-1 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits Portland after Elijah Mahi scored 23 points in Santa Clara’s 102-64 victory against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Pilots are 7-3 on their home court. Portland has a 4-6 record against teams above .500.

The Broncos are 1-0 in WCC play. Santa Clara has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

Portland makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Santa Clara averages 80.7 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 80.9 Portland gives up to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Williams is averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Pilots. Mikah Ballew is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Christian Hammond is averaging 16.7 points for the Broncos. Mahi is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 4-6, averaging 79.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.