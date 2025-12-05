Portland hosts BYU in non-conference action

BYU Cougars (8-1) at Portland Pilots (4-4) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on BYU in…

BYU Cougars (8-1) at Portland Pilots (4-4)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on BYU in non-conference play.

The Pilots have gone 4-1 at home. Portland is third in the WCC scoring 72.6 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Cougars are 1-0 on the road. BYU is eighth in the Big 12 with 15.7 assists per game led by Sydney Benally averaging 5.4.

Portland makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than BYU has allowed to its opponents (34.7%). BYU averages 15.8 more points per game (74.2) than Portland gives up to opponents (58.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyani Ananiev averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Florence Dallow is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.1 points.

Arielle Mackey-Williams averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 61.1% from beyond the arc. Olivia Hamlin is averaging 12.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.