Po, East Texas A&M Lions to visit Howard, McNeese Cowgirls

East Texas A&M Lions (3-4, 0-1 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (6-3)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Reza Po and East Texas A&M take on Dakota Howard and McNeese in Southland play Friday.

The Cowgirls are 2-0 on their home court. McNeese ranks fifth in the Southland with 14.0 assists per game led by Jalencia Pierre averaging 4.1.

The Lions are 0-1 in Southland play. East Texas A&M is sixth in the Southland giving up 70.6 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

McNeese’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game East Texas A&M gives up. East Texas A&M has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arianna Patton is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Cowgirls. Howard is averaging 9.6 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 40.7%.

Po is averaging 14 points for the Lions. Tiani Ellison is averaging 11.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

