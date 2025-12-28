Pittsburgh visits No. 18 Notre Dame following Hidalgo’s 30-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-7, 0-1 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-2, 1-0 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 6 p.m. EST…

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-7, 0-1 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-2, 1-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Notre Dame takes on Pittsburgh after Hannah Hidalgo scored 30 points in Notre Dame’s 110-38 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Fighting Irish are 7-0 on their home court. Notre Dame averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 9-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Panthers have gone 0-1 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the ACC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Fatima Diakhate averaging 2.9.

Notre Dame makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.7 percentage points higher than Pittsburgh has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). Pittsburgh averages 63.0 points per game, 4.0 more than the 59.0 Notre Dame gives up.

The Fighting Irish and Panthers face off Monday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hidalgo is scoring 25.1 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Fighting Irish. Cassandre Prosper is averaging 16.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

Mikayla Johnson is shooting 32.6% and averaging 12.0 points for the Panthers. Theresa Hagans Jr. is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 83.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 17.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

