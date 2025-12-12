Pittsburgh takes on Villanova following Cummings’ 34-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (5-5) at Villanova Wildcats (7-2) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces Villanova after…

Pittsburgh Panthers (5-5) at Villanova Wildcats (7-2)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces Villanova after Brandin Cummings scored 34 points in Pittsburgh’s 80-73 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Wildcats are 5-0 in home games. Villanova is 6-2 against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 0-1 on the road. Pittsburgh is eighth in the ACC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Corhen averaging 3.1.

Villanova makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Pittsburgh has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Pittsburgh averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Villanova gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Lindsay is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Acaden Lewis is averaging 12.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 50.6%.

Damarco Minor is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 11.2 points and 1.5 steals. Corhen is averaging 13.8 points and 9.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

