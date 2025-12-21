Pittsburgh Panthers square off against the Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-3, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (6-6) Hershey, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-3, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (6-6)

Hershey, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State and Pittsburgh meet at GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The Panthers are 6-6 in non-conference play. Pittsburgh is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nittany Lions have an 8-1 record in non-conference games. Penn State averages 81.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Pittsburgh’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Penn State gives up. Penn State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Pittsburgh allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Corhen is scoring 13.5 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Panthers. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 15.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 55.2% over the past 10 games.

Dominick Stewart averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Freddie Filione V is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

