Pittsburgh hosts Texas A&M after Dominguez’s 21-point performance

Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M visits Pittsburgh after…

Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-3)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M visits Pittsburgh after Ruben Dominguez scored 21 points in Texas A&M’s 95-59 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Panthers are 5-1 on their home court. Pittsburgh scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Aggies are 0-1 on the road. Texas A&M averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Pittsburgh is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Texas A&M allows to opponents. Texas A&M has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Corhen is shooting 53.9% and averaging 14.5 points for the Panthers. Damarco Minor is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Dominguez is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.6 points for the Aggies. Marcus Hill is averaging 11.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.