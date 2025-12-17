Pittsburgh hosts Saint Francis (PA) following James’ 22-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-9) at Pittsburgh Panthers (6-6, 0-1 ACC) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-9) at Pittsburgh Panthers (6-6, 0-1 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) faces Pittsburgh after Aleah James scored 22 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 63-51 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Panthers have gone 5-3 in home games. Pittsburgh has a 1-6 record against teams over .500.

The Red Flash are 0-4 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) gives up 70.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.9 points per game.

Pittsburgh’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) averages 53.3 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 61.8 Pittsburgh allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Johnson is averaging 10.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Fatima Diakhate is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

James is shooting 40.9% and averaging 12.4 points for the Red Flash. Sonia Sato is averaging 9.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

