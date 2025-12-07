Pittsburgh hosts Davis and Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (5-4) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-4) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -9.5; over/under is 135.5…

Hofstra Pride (5-4) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-4)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -9.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on Pittsburgh after Cruz Davis scored 24 points in Hofstra’s 72-70 loss to the Columbia Lions.

The Panthers have gone 5-2 at home. Pittsburgh is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pride have gone 2-4 away from home. Hofstra ranks third in the CAA with 14.4 assists per game led by Preston Edmead averaging 5.3.

Pittsburgh’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Hofstra gives up. Hofstra has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Corhen is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Panthers. Damarco Minor is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Davis is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 19.6 points and 4.9 assists. Edmead is averaging 15 points and 5.3 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

