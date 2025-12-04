Pissis scores 21, Alabama A&M defeats Tennessee State 80-53

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Sami Pissis’ 21 points helped Alabama A&M defeat Tennessee State 80-53 on Wednesday night. Pissis also…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Sami Pissis’ 21 points helped Alabama A&M defeat Tennessee State 80-53 on Wednesday night.

Pissis also contributed seven assists for the Bulldogs (4-3). Kintavious Dozier added 18 points and seven rebounds. James Graham went 7 of 9 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points.

Jalen Pitre led the Tigers (5-4) with 11 points and eight rebounds. Aaron Nkrumah added 10 points and four steals for Tennessee State. Dante Harris also had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

