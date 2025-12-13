Live Radio
Pissis scores 20 as Alabama A&M defeats Arkansas Baptist 67-59

The Associated Press

December 13, 2025, 7:42 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Sami Pissis scored 20 points as Alabama A&M beat Arkansas Baptist 67-59 on Saturday.

Pissis added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-4). Koron Davis scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Kintavious Dozier had 11 points and shot 3 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Christopher Hood led the way for the Buffaloes with 15 points. Lequan Washington added 12 points for Arkansas Baptist.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

