Pippen scores 24 points, helps Cal beat Division II-member Dominican of California 93-71

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Justin Pippen scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half to help California pull away and beat Division II-member Dominican of California 93-71 on Tuesday night for its sixth straight win.

John Camden added 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Cal. Dai Dai Ames chipped in with 14 points and five assists. Chris Bell scored 11 points and Semetri Carr had 10. Pippen and Camden combined for seven of the Golden Bears’ eight 3-pointers.

Cal is 9-1 overall and 8-0 at home, and is off to its best start since going 10-1 in 2014-15.

Camden’s 3-pointer gave Cal the lead for good about a minute into the second half. Ames’ jumper with 10:28 to play sparked a 20-9 run that stretched the lead to 85-61 with 4:31 remaining.

Cal shot 67% (22 of 33) from the floor in the second half after shooting just 18% (7 of 38) before the break.

A 12-2 run capped by a Luke Ortiz 3 gave the Penguins a 21-11 lead midway through the first half before Cal cut the deficit to 31-28 at the break. The Golden Bears missed 15 of it 16 3-point shots in the first half.

Nick Medeiros scored 16 points to lead Dominican.

Cal: hosts Northwestern State on Dec. 13

